Помогите ответить. I. Find the synonyms: 1) a niece a) brother’s daughter b) a girl c) sister’s son d) neighbour 2) to relax a) to sleep b) to have a ride c) to rest d) to repair 3) to wash up a) to clean the room b) to ...

Английский язык

Помогите ответить. I. Find the synonyms: 1) a niece a) brother’s daughter b) a girl c) sister’s son d) neighbour 2) to relax a) to sleep b) to have a ride c) to rest d) to repair 3) to wash up a) to clean the room b) to make up c) to clean the dishes d) to sweep II. Find the word which suits best: 1) The British have sweet … a) tooth b) teeth c) mouth d) cake 2) Children must …the rubbish. a) clear up b) make c) take out d) get up 3) Children must …in the garden. a) run b) sleep c) help d) know 4) His … sister joined us at the meeting. a) older b) taller c) elder d) bigger 5) Put ... into your pie to make it sweet. a) salt b) sugar c) pepper d) flour III. Put the correct form of the verb 1) We …our work. It’s time to have a rest. a) finish b) finished c) have finished d) has finished 2) In the last Science lesson students … a very difficult test. a) writes b) have written c) wrote d) will write 3) I …my key. Can you help me to open the door? a) loose b) lost c) has lost d) have lost 4) My husband is tired. He …just…the rubbish. a) has taken b) have taken c) took d) takes 5) My younger sister always …after dinner. a) wash up b) washed up c) has washed up d) washes up IV. Choose the correct translation. 1) Я так устал от математики. Я сделал все задания. Пойдем прогуляемся! a) I’m so tired of doing Maths. I have done all my tasks. Let’s go out for a walk. b) I’m so tired of doing Maths. I did all my tasks. Let’s go out for a walk. 2) На прошлом уроке английского языка ученики выполняли очень трудный тест. a) In the last English lesson students wrote a very difficult test. b) In the last English lesson students have written a very difficult test

Автор: Гость