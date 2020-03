Помогите! переведите сочинение на английский привет! меня зовут юля.я люблю выходные.у меня один выходной -воскресенье.в воскресенье было холодно.погода была плохая. на небе были облака. был ветрено и холодно. было дождливо. ...

Гость: Гость:

Hello! My name is Julia. I love weekends. I have one day off - Sunday. On Sunday, it was cold, the weather was bad, there were clouds in the sky. It was windy, cold and rainy. Me and my sister were my friend, there was her sister. In the evening we were at a party. We were at home at nine, it was too late. Then I played the game on the phone Subway Surf. At ten o'clock I went to bed.