Помогите перевести на английский. В нашей семье каждый имеет свои обязанности. Мама любит подготавливать различные блюда, а я помогаю накрывать на стол. Я хожу по магазинам за продуктами и ухаживаю за любимым питомцем. У нас ес...

Гость: Гость:

In our family everybody has his own duty. Mom loves to prepare different dishes, and I help set the table. I go shopping for products and caring for lovely pet. We have a dog Arthur and I have to play with it. it loves to run with me on the street, and I always feed him meat. T at this time father is at work, and at home he is busy repairing broken appliances. Every day I cleaned the room. I like the order. A whole house we clean every three days. I do dishes and clean the kitchen, and my mother vacuuming. I bear the responsibility for taking out the trash. Arthur always helps me with the cleaning.