Помогите перевести Плиизз A Londoner who was going to the West of England for a holiday, arrived by train at a town, and found that it was pouring. He called a porter to carry his bags to a taxi. On the way out of the station, partly to make conversation and partly to get a local opinion on prospects of weather for his holiday, he asked the porter: "How long has it been raining like this?" "I don't know, sir, I've only been here for fifteen years," was the reply.

Автор: Гость