Помогите перевести Плиизз A Londoner who was going to the West of England for a holiday, arrived by train at a town, and found that it was pouring. He called a porter to carry his bags to a taxi. On the way out of the station...

Право
Помогите перевести Плиизз A Londoner who was going to the West of England for a holiday, arrived by train at a town, and found that it was pouring. He called a porter to carry his bags to a taxi. On the way out of the station, partly to make conversation and partly to get a local opinion on prospects of weather for his holiday, he asked the porter: "How long has it been raining like this?" "I don't know, sir, I've only been here for fifteen years," was the reply.
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Как правильно пишется, по "максимуму?"
Ответить
Русский язык
Как изменяя по одной букве из слова ДОЧЬ получить слово МАМА
Ответить
Математика
Решите пожалуста математику заранее спасибо
Ответить
Математика
До обеда продали 65% всех привизЁных в палатку овощей и еще 24кг, после чего в палатк?? осталось 116кг овощей. сколько овощей завезли в палатки?
Ответить
Химия
Можно ли фильтрованием выделить из раствора поваренную соль? Почему?
Ответить