Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста!Fill in with can, could or be able to in the correct form. 1)Yesrerday l___go to the theatre,because l had little work.2)He___give you this book now.3)Last year we___not speak English.4)She said they___jump over the fence.5)I___go to a dancing party tomorrow.6)Each student___take only one book home.7)___you wait till next week?8)We were told that on Saturday we___stay at home.

Автор: Гость