Помогите пожалуйста!Fill in with can, could or be able to in the correct form. 1)Yesrerday l___go to the theatre,because l had little work.2)He___give you this book now.3)Last year we___not speak English.4)She said they___jump ...
Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста!Fill in with can, could or be able to in the correct form. 1)Yesrerday l___go to the theatre,because l had little work.2)He___give you this book now.3)Last year we___not speak English.4)She said they___jump over the fence.5)I___go to a dancing party tomorrow.6)Each student___take only one book home.7)___you wait till next week?8)We were told that on Saturday we___stay at home.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1) Yesrerday l_was able to__go to the theatre,because l had little work. 2) He_can__give you this book now. 3) Last year we__could_not speak English. 4) She said they_were able to__jump over the fence. 5) I__can _go to a dancing party tomorrow. 6) Each student__could_take only one book home. 7) __Can_you wait till next week? 8) We were told that on Saturday we__could_stay at home.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Литература
КРОССВОРД1,2,3 Какие воинские звания были у Егорова 7 букв., Биденко и Горбунова 8 букв. ,Енакиева 7 букв.4 Как разведчики называли Ваню 8 букв.
Математика
Українська мова
Химия
Вычислите массу этиленгликоля С2Н4(ОН)2, которую следует добавить к 5,00 кг воды, чтобы температура замерзания раствора стала равна -10°С.
Русский язык