Помогите пожалуйста написать письмо! 1. Do you like travelling? Why? 2. Where did you travel last time? 3. How are you going to spend the nearest holidays?

Гость: Гость:

13 Avenu street Toronto 543293 Canada 13/12/16 Dear Jane, Thanks for your letter. I was glad to hear from you.Sorry, for not writing so long. It happend that I was down with flu. In your letter you asked me to tell you about travelling. Well, I really like travelling,because it's a way learn more about country,nation,nature. In travel you can see many beautiful landscapes. For example: beautiful lake, high mountains and so on. I traveled around London last time. And it was very nice. I want to spend my nearest holidays in countryside, where lives my grandmother and grandfather. (Дальше вопросы,которые ты должен задавать) I must fly now. My friend is calling. With love, Kirill (или ваше имя)