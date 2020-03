Помогите пожалуйста написать сочинение на английском на тему " мой любимый урок - ??имия" Заранее , спасибо)

Гость: Гость:

Chemistry is the branch of science that deals with the identification of the substances of which matter is composed;Chemistry is my favorite subject because I am really good at it and we get to do a lot of cool labs and experiments. My teacher is Mr. Tylcowski and he really makes the class im in really fun. Another reason why chemistry is a really cool class is because we get to use a lot of fire! For example, this semester we got to make sparklers, we got to burn metal and bend glass, these labs we did were so much fun.In addition, a cool thing about chemistry is you get to learn new things everyday, you never stay on the same topic for more than a week and thats why I like to be in that class. Lastly I would love to follow chemistry to college and thats something I would like to major in.