Английский язык
Помогите пожалуйста! Раскройте скобки, иcпользуйте Present Simple, Present Continuous или Future Simple: 1. Bob (to go to the cinema) tomorrow. 2. Look! Mike and Barbara (to dance) in the garden now. 3. Rose (to be) very clever girl. She (to know) three languages. 4. Nike (to play) football every evening. 5. My mother usually (to eat) salad Caesar for dinner.
1. Bob will go/is going to the cinema tomorrow. 2. Look! Mike and Barbara are dancing in the garden now. 3. Rose is a very clever girl. She knows three languages. 4. Nike plays football every evening. 5. My mother usually eats salad Caesar for dinner.
