Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйста! Раскройте скобки, иcпользуйте Present Simple, Present Continuous или Future Simple: 1. Bob (to go to the cinema) tomorrow. 2. Look! Mike and Barbara (to dance) in the garden now. 3. Rose (to be) very clever girl. She (to know) three languages. 4. Nike (to play) football every evening. 5. My mother usually (to eat) salad Caesar for dinner.

Автор: Гость