Английский язык

Помогите пожалуйстаа!! every summer we have/are having a scchool trip. we usually go/are going to a theme park called Alton towers,but not this year. t the moment we wait/'re waiting for the school bus to the beach!. It 'is/is being always late! anyway, we're lucky because it doesn't/isn't raining today. oh, look-the bus comes/is coming now. see you later !

