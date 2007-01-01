Помогите, пожалуйста! Нужно написать нечто подобное про три вещи: ноутбук, мобильный телефон и МР3 плеер. ( ПЕРЕВОД НЕ НУЖЕН!!!!)Sarah Tyson (New Zealand), age 16, high school student, likes: shopping and friends “I’m not reall...

Гость: Гость:

Computer firm formed in our lives. With them we work, rest, play, learn. With the development of new technologies and the increasing level of demand from consumers. PC is already overshadowed by its "volume" and the price. The future of laptops and tablets. I would like to talk about laptops. Laptops - this is probably one of the most convenient, practical and compact computers, it is clear to any first grade! Speaking of schools, the last year or two schools stopped buying a PC for computer classes because not only price, but also to how much space is required for the technique itself. For example, in rural schools or schools with a lot of people prefer to buy laptops, because at any time, you can minimize, remove, and carry no computer science, but, for example, mathematics or biology. In offices, where desks pile of papers, documents, etc., also use the laptops can be a lot more ... to list where they are used, because as mentioned above, the laptop - this is the future. Manufacturers of computer technology is not sitting idly by. Each month, come more and more powerful "beasts", which capture more and more ordinary users. According to statistics, in 2011 with a PC "boarded" in the notebook for more than 60% of the population of Europe. Now, with breakdowns of old PCs, 75% are buying laptops. They are also popular among students - in fact it is a laptop to communicate. Of all the categories of laptops that existed in 2007, today we can count only two or three. Almost disappeared bulky multimedia models, and netbooks were practically driven out, and ultrabukami subnotebooks. In spite of this gaming laptops are still available on the market, and enjoyed good demand. MSI company presented one of its new gaming laptop. MSI GT783.Eto just super-notebook for gamers! but it is understood that this "monster" stuffed with all possible additions and is not cheap: not much, but a lot of 98,000 rubles! Vryatli average Russian is able to fork out for such purchases. Therefore, there are many other, cheaper, and sufficiently powerful laptop computers. They let companies Lenovo, Hp, Samsung, Asus and more. Each company has its pluses, minuses, as well as its price Range. Currently, each manufacturer tries to produce low cost version of the popular models, so that each person can buy a laptop according to your taste, choice and purse