ПОМОГИТЕ !!!   СООБЩЕНИЕ О ПАСХИ В АНГЛИИ И РОССИИ (НА АНГЛИЙСКОМ ЯЗЫКЕ )

про англию In Great Britain Easter holiday is considered one of the most important religious holidays of the year. On this day, at dawn, in the churches hold religious services. The British are trying to put on new clothes, which symbolizes the coming of spring. On Easter Monday the inhabitants of Albion in the streets give children toys and candy. In Catholic churches for concerts of organ music. As well as in our country, the British on this day take the Easter baskets that are filled with eggs, bread and other food to the temple and consecrated. At this time, English schools are closed for two weeks. Easter morning the children rolled eggs from the mountain, which symbolizes the stone loose from the Holy Sepulchre.