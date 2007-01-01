Помогите составить диалог про товар плиз:*

Гость: Гость:

Shop-assistant: What can I do for you? You: I would like to buy something for my little sister. Shop-assistant: Well, how old is she? You: Tomorrow she will be 4. Shop-assistant: Really? What about this pretty doll? You: Oh, no! There are ten or fifteen dolls in our flat. They are everywhere: on the sofa, on the chair, on the computer... S hop-assistant: Sorry, it's awful. Well, what about this drum? You: Oh, no! It's so noisy! Shop-assistant: Let me see. Oh, look! A teddy-bear. You: Never! She has seven or nine taddy-bears. Shop-assistant: Well, I don't know...May be puzzles? You: Yes! Wonderful! Two ... No! Three! How much do they cost? Shop-assistant: Three dollars. You: Here you are. Shop-assistant: Well, your change... You: Thank you. Shop-assistant: You are welcome!