помогите составить предложения из данных слов went in,suddenly,ghost,stood up,pointed angrily,turned,ranran and ran, dark, no candle,Suddenly,big room,black hole in the middle.went, looked down into , started to laugh.

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
When Ann went in the hall  suddenly she  turned back and pointed angrily to the ghost next to her.Her sister Mary stood up and ran out of the room as quickly as she could. They  ran and ran through the dark long corridor without candles.Suddenly Ann saw a big room whith a black hole in the middle.  The girls went  and  looked down into the hole and then started to laugh.
