Английский язык
Помогите вставить правильные формы глагола. - Look! Now we have a big house. We have four bedrooms, a dining room, a living room and a kitchen. Ally and I have our own rooms. - The house is really big! (1) ___ (you buy) any new furniture? - Yes, our parents (2) ___ (already buy) this baeutiful dining table. Today we will have dinner together here and mum (3)___ (already sew) new curtains. Oh, the room is really beautiful. Can you show me my room? - Of course, we can. It is next to my room. Mum (4)___ (just redecorate) it - (5) ___ (she put) a new carpet on the floor? - Yes, she has. And she (6) ___ (make) thes lamp. -It is very cosy here. (7) ___ (you see) the flowers in the garden? - Yes, I have. (8) ___ (you help) your Dad with the flowers? - Yes, I do. I always help him in the garden. We (9) ___ (plant) these flowers together. - Good girl !
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.did you bought 2.already bought 3.already sewed 4.just redecorated 5.did she put 6.makes 7.have you seen 8.do you help 9.planted
