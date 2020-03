Поставить предложения в общий и специальный вопрос

Гость: Гость:

Надеюсь, я правильно составила вопросы) 1) Do life in Edinburgh of 1599 is not easy? When life in Edinburgh is not easy? 2) Does a lot of people are poor? How many people are poor? 3) Is there a king in Scotland? What country do a king rule? 4) Does the king live in England? Where does the king live? 5) Do Scotland has a strong army? What army Scotland has? 6) Do the English want to be friends with the Scots? Who do want to be friends with the Scots ? 7) Do the Stone of Destiny is very important for Scotland? What do s very important for Scotland? 8) замените в вопросах из №7 Scotland на England