Английский язык

Поставьте альтернативные вопросы к выделенным словам. Образец: Му books are on the table. Are my books on the table or on the desk? 1. Nick is an engineer. 2. It is twelve o’clock. 3. Jane is at the table. 4. These books are on the desk. 5. This boy is a pupil. 6. Those are brown bags. 7. This is a short text. 8. My watch is on the table.

