Английский язык
Поставьте альтернативные вопросы к выделенным словам. Образец: Му books are on the table. Are my books on the table or on the desk? 1. Nick is an engineer. 2. It is twelve o’clock. 3. Jane is at the table. 4. These books are on the desk. 5. This boy is a pupil. 6. Those are brown bags. 7. This is a short text. 8. My watch is on the table.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1.Is Nick an engineer or a teacher? 2.Is it twelve or eleven o'clock? 3.Is Jane at the table or in the shower? 4.Are these books on the desk or on the shelf? 5.Is this boy a pupil or student? 6.Are those bags brown or black? 7.Is this a short or a long text? 8.Is my watch on the table or in the bag?
