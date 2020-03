Придумать вопросы к ответам: 1) At seven o'clock he was just getting up. 2) At that time I was seeing my guests off. 3) When I saw him he was opening the door of your house. 4) It was raining heavily since morning till nigh...

Английский язык

Придумать вопросы к ответам: 1) At seven o'clock he was just getting up. 2) At that time I was seeing my guests off. 3) When I saw him he was opening the door of your house. 4) It was raining heavily since morning till night yesterday.

