Привет! Переведите пожалуйста в косвенную речь: 1)Sveta asked mum:"Is my brother sleeping now?" 2)She asked:"Did they buy a car last year?" 3)She said:"Will he arrive on Sunday or on Monday?" 4)Tom said to Bob :"How long dj...
Английский язык
Привет! Переведите пожалуйста в косвенную речь: 1)Sveta asked mum:"Is my brother sleeping now?" 2)She asked:"Did they buy a car last year?" 3)She said:"Will he arrive on Sunday or on Monday?" 4)Tom said to Bob :"How long djes it take you to get to school?" 5)They said to us :"Where can we go next sunday?" 6)Ann asked Kate :"What will you do tomorrow?" 7) Pete asked :"Are you a football fan?" 8) Sara asked John :" Who is your best friend?" Заранее спасибо!
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1)Sveta asked mum if her brother was sleeping then 2)She asked if they had bought a car the previous year 3)She asked if he would arrive on Sunday or on Monday 4)Tom asked Bob How long it took him to get to school 5)They asked us Where we could go the next sunday 6)Ann asked Kate What she would do tomorrow 7) Pete asked if I was a football fan 8) Sara asked John Who his best friend was
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Геометрия
В прямоугольном треугольнике авс угол с равен 90 градусов bc 1м угол b=a в каком отнош??нии делит гипотенузу высота проведенная к ней.