Привет! Переведите пожалуйста в косвенную речь: 1)Sveta asked mum:"Is my brother sleeping now?" 2)She asked:"Did they buy a car last year?" 3)She said:"Will he arrive on Sunday or on Monday?" 4)Tom said to Bob :"How long dj...

1)Sveta asked mum if her brother was sleeping then 2)She asked if they had bought a car the previous year 3)She asked if he would arrive on Sunday or on Monday 4)Tom asked Bob How long it took him to get to school 5)They asked us Where we could go the next sunday 6)Ann asked Kate What she would do tomorrow 7) Pete asked if I was a football fan 8) Sara asked John Who his best friend was