Проект по английскому языку 5 класс на тему правила для родителей

Everyone says that youth is probably the best time of our life - that being young means love, friendship and romance, new discoveries and so on. But it is also the most difficult time for making some very important decisions which will have influence on all our life. Our time is not the easiest even for adults, but for teenagers who are to find own place in the society, is very difficult, that`s why parents must help their children solve youth problems and children should be a good and positive example for them showing how it is important to treat other people with respect. I think that all these can really help construct good relationship between parents and children. But in our modern life there is often a lack of communication between parents and their children. Lack of the love and attention to children can make them unhappy. One can simply open the daily newspaper to find teenagers committing suicide or various crimes due to stress derived from family issues. These incidents reveal the importance of parents` communication with their children. Love for their children is within every parent, which is frequently revealed through the concern they show. But superfluous control can not in the best way influence on child. Often children at school or in the street begin mock at this child. Call him nondependent. In result of this pressure child lose his temper and starts be rude, closed. I think parents should not all the time control their children. Sometimes they have to allow freedom. As for me, I get on very well with my parents. Whenever I have problems with my friends or with or with my schoolwork, I know they are always there to listen and give advice. They have taught me a lot. They have got a lot of experience and they have always happy to share their knowledge with me. But sometimes my Mum and Dad seem to think I`m still a kid. When I go out with friends, I always have to be back home by ten o`clock and they call me on my mobile to check where I am. I have to ask permission for almost everything I do. It doesn`t seem fair sometimes but I anyway love my parents very much and I think they are the kindest in the whole world. In conclusion, the ability to solve or avoid family problems depends on children and parents. If the relationship between parents and children is based on love, mutual respect, and kindness, the family will be happy.