Проект портрет любимого персонажа по английски .
The Central negative character, the representative of the feudal nobility. Depicted uneducated, ignorant and spiteful woman that owns all the power in the family: "We quarrel, we fight, and the house holds." She is convinced that education is unnecessary and even harmful: "Without science, people live and have lived." A two-faced person: the serfs, teachers, husband, brother, talks down, rude, even aggressive, but to people depends on its position, trying to ingratiate. A confirmation of this thought is the change of attitude to her. "Precautoria, which is a hell of a temper makes the misfortune of the whole house" he calls it Pravdin. The only person that inspires her the good feelings — the son Mitrofanushka, "thrown", "darling". Therefore, in the final just feel sorry for her, because he turns away from her.
