Английский язык

Put the verbs in the sentences in the right tense and voice. 1.John (do) his homework at the moment. 2.Mr.Brown is absent. He (go) to Exeter. 3.Water (boil) at 100 degrees. 4.This time next year I (be) in Japan. 5.Yesterday I (get up) at 11. 6.I (see) this ﬁlm when l was 16. 7.Jim (live) near the institute. 8.Mary (read) a newspaper now. 9.I... already... (ﬁnish) reading the article. 10.He (attend) school number 45 when he was a boy. 11.I (watch) TV when you came. 12.When we entered the room the meeting... already (begin). 13.We (go) to the seaside next summer. 14.I (play chess) at 5 o’clock tomorrow. 15.She (ﬁnish) this work by six tomorrow. 16.John and Richard... just... (go) away. 17.John and David (go) away ﬁve minutes ago.

