Put the verbs in the sentences in the right tense and voice. 1.John (do) his homework at the moment. 2.Mr.Brown is absent. He (go) to Exeter. 3.Water (boil) at 100 degrees. 4.This time next year I (be) in Japan. 5.Yesterday ...
Put the verbs in the sentences in the right tense and voice. 1.John (do) his homework at the moment. 2.Mr.Brown is absent. He (go) to Exeter. 3.Water (boil) at 100 degrees. 4.This time next year I (be) in Japan. 5.Yesterday I (get up) at 11. 6.I (see) this ﬁlm when l was 16. 7.Jim (live) near the institute. 8.Mary (read) a newspaper now. 9.I... already... (ﬁnish) reading the article. 10.He (attend) school number 45 when he was a boy. 11.I (watch) TV when you came. 12.When we entered the room the meeting... already (begin). 13.We (go) to the seaside next summer. 14.I (play chess) at 5 o’clock tomorrow. 15.She (ﬁnish) this work by six tomorrow. 16.John and Richard... just... (go) away. 17.John and David (go) away ﬁve minutes ago.
1. are doing 2. went 3. boils 4.will be 5.got up 6.saw 7.lives 8.are reading 9.have already finished 10. attended 11.was watching 12.has already begun 13.will/shall go 14.will/shall be playing chess 15.will have finished 16.have just gone 17.went
