Put the words in the correct orden to form full sentencer 1) both/cross/ways/look/before/you/road/the 2)parket/cross/between/don't/cars 3)traffic/against/ride/don't 4)bicycle/wear/helmet/a 5)pavement/stand/on/the
Математика
Put the words in the correct orden to form full sentencer 1) both/cross/ways/look/before/you/road/the 2)parket/cross/between/don't/cars 3)traffic/against/ride/don't 4)bicycle/wear/helmet/a 5)pavement/stand/on/the
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. Before you cross the road look both ways. 2. Don't cross parket between cars. 3. Don't ride against traffic. 4. Wear a bicycle helmet. 5. Stand on the pavement.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Русский язык
Укажите вариант,в котором верно названа часть речи ,не имеющая окончания1)глагол,2) имя прилагательное 3) наречие 4) местоимение
История
Пожалуйста скажите даты : Его наследники, каган Караеске (…-… гг.) и каган Мукан ( ???-… гг.) завершили разгром жужаней.На западе угрозу представ...
Русский язык