Put the words in the correct orden to form full sentencer 1) both/cross/ways/look/before/you/road/the 2)parket/cross/between/don't/cars 3)traffic/against/ride/don't 4)bicycle/wear/helmet/a 5)pavement/stand/on/the

1.  Before you cross the road look both ways. 2. Don't cross parket between cars. 3. Don't ride against traffic. 4. Wear a bicycle helmet. 5. Stand on the pavement.
