Put the words in the correct order.use contractions where possible Getting are you up? Raining is again it? Not you are listening Going where you are ? Talking fast too I am? I film enjoying not this am Laughing those p...

Английский язык
Put the words in the correct order.use contractions where possible Getting are you up? Raining is again it? Not you are listening Going where you are ? Talking fast too I am? I film enjoying not this am Laughing those people at are why? Am for you I cooking this not You what drinking are? The baby eating the is newspaper.
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Are you getting up ? is it raining again ? you are not listening where you are going am I talking too fast I am not enjoying this film why those people are laughing i am not cooking this for you what are you drinking baby is eating the newspaper
