Put the words in the correct order.use contractions where possible Getting are you up? Raining is again it? Not you are listening Going where you are ? Talking fast too I am? I film enjoying not this am Laughing those p...

Put the words in the correct order.use contractions where possible Getting are you up? Raining is again it? Not you are listening Going where you are ? Talking fast too I am? I film enjoying not this am Laughing those people at are why? Am for you I cooking this not You what drinking are? The baby eating the is newspaper.

