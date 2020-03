Пж решите пж пж пж пж пж пж

Гость: Гость:

(C) 1. Wrote 2. Smoked 3. Caught 4. Did Hercule Pairot live in Belgium? 5. How did Captain Nemo travel? 6. (D) 1. As soon as 2. Went 3. Used to go 4. When 5. After 6. Then 7. Until (E) 1a, 2c, 3f, 4b, 5e.