Раскрыть скобки и поставить глагол в нужную форму The weather (to be) a thing that I can never understand. I (to remember) one summer day. We (to read) the weather forecast in the newspaper: "Heavy showers with thunderstorms." We (to decide) to stay at home. We (to look) at the people who (to pass) our house and (to say), "They (to come) home quite wet." At twelve o'clock it (to become) very hot. One of us (to say), "I'd like to know when those heavy showers and thunderstorms (to begin)?" "Ah! They (to come) in the afternoon, you'll see," we (to say) to each other. But there (to be) no rain on that day. The next morning we (to read), "The weather (to be) warm and fine, no rain." We (to go) to the country. We (to want) to have a good rest. But it (to begin) to rain hard, and it (to rain) the whole day. We (to come) home quite wet, with colds and rheumatism all over us.
Пишу только глаголы!!!по порядку is remember were reading decided looked were passing said will come became said begin will come said was read is(will be) went wanted began was raining came
