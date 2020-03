Раскрыть скобки, меняя глаголы в Present Simple или в Past Simple I (to go) to bed at 10 o'clock yesterday. My brother (to wash) his face every morning. Last night he (to wash) his face with soup and wator. I (not to have) his...

Английский язык

Раскрыть скобки, меняя глаголы в Present Simple или в Past Simple I (to go) to bed at 10 o'clock yesterday. My brother (to wash) his face every morning. Last night he (to wash) his face with soup and wator. I (not to have) history lesson every day. We (not to rest) yesterday.

Автор: Гость