Рассказ про котёнка по английскому

I have got a cat. Her name is Matilda. She is quite old for a cat. She is eleven years old. Matilda is very fluffy. Her back is black and her belly and chest are white. She also has a black muzzle with long white whiskers. Her legs and paws are white. Matilda has big eyes. Her eyes are light green, but they become yellow in bright sunlight. She has got big black ears and a small pink nose.As any other cat Matilda loves sleeping, eating and playing. Her favourite places are an armchair in the living room and a windowsill in my parents’ bedroom. Matilda also likes lying on my desk and especially on the computer keyboard!Her favourite food is meat and boiled fish. She also likes sour cream, soft cheese and ham. Sometimes we buy cat food and cat grass for her. She has a lot of cat toys to play with. She enjoys hunting flies, spiders and sunbeams.My mother found Matilda in our street and brought her home. The cat became a real friend for me. We grew up together. When I was a little child, we used to play hide-and-seek and catch-up. She often sits on my lap and purrs. She is always near me when I am sad or ill. I love my cat.