Read about Martin's plans and wishes for the next few years and make sentences. Example: (intentions) He's going to / He's planning to have a party for his birthday. (wishes) He wants to / He'd like to study abroad. Intentio...

Английский язык
Read about Martin's plans and wishes for the next few years and make sentences. Example: (intentions) He's going to / He's planning to have a party for his birthday. (wishes) He wants to / He'd like to study abroad. Intentions / not go straight to university / have a gap year Wishes: to study abroad // study Geography at university
Попроси больше объяснений
Следить
Отметить нарушение
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
ВНИМАНИЕ НАДО РЕШИТЬ ТОЛЬКО НОМЕРА 333 И 334 И ОФОРМИТЬ ИХ КАК ПРИНЯТО В ФИЗИКЕ (ДАНО, СИ И ТД)
Ответить
Английский язык
Помогите переведите плизз !!!
Ответить
Русский язык
Вставить пропущенные буквы.У всех существительных определить падеж, окончание выделить. В тра.ке на опушке краснеют яго. ки з. мл. ники. На со. нце...
Ответить
География
Какой из городов является центром морского и речного судостроения? 1) Архангельс?? 2)Петрозаводск
Ответить
Обществознание
1)Написав доверенность на право управления автомобилем своему сыну, гражданин А. реализовал такое право собственности как: а) владение б) польз...
Ответить