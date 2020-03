Say when these people were born - Ken and Harry 1997; Queen Elizabeth; Polly and Dan 2005; Tim and Roy 1799; Mrs Brown 1628; Ron and Steve 2011

Гость: Гость:

1. Ken and Harry were born in 1997 (nineteen ninety-seven) 2. Queen Elizabeth the second (если вторая которая сейчас правит) was born in 1926 (nineteen twenty-six); а если первая Queen Elizabeth the first was born in 1533 (fifteen thirty-three) 3. Polly and Dan were born in two thousand and five 4. Tim and Roy were born in seventeen ninety-nine 5. Mrs Brown was born in sixteen twenty-eight 6. Ron and Steve were born in two thousand and eleven( или twenty eleven)