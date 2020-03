Scotland Scotland is the north part of Great Britain. This part is full of mountains and lakes. The highest mountain is Ben Nevis. There are a lot of lakes. The biggest lake is Loch Lomond. It is 36 kilometers long. The sea n...

Английский язык

Scotland Scotland is the north part of Great Britain. This part is full of mountains and lakes. The highest mountain is Ben Nevis. There are a lot of lakes. The biggest lake is Loch Lomond. It is 36 kilometers long. The sea nearly cuts the mountains into three parts. Five million people live in Scotland. A lot of people live in the Lowlands. Glasgow, the largest city, is between the river Clyde and the river Forth. Edinburgh, the capital, is on the Forth. There are two other large cities: Dundee and Aberdeen. Every summer thousands of people visit Edinburgh for the Festival. They can listen to music and watch plays. Every day for three weeks, visitors and Edinburgh people can see and do many different things in the mornings, the afternoons and the evenings. They can watch a firework display. They can see a wonderful parade. And, of course, they can listen to Scottish music from Scottish pipes. Soldiers, seamen and airmen show different skills

