Сочинение на английском языке на тему мой любимый писателя Очень надо не меньше 15 предложений

My favourite writer — Mikhail Lermontov. In my opinion, is the greatest poet, prose writer and dramatist of Russian and world literature. No doubt, he is a genius of literature, such as Alexander Pushkin and Alexander Griboyedov.Lermontov lived a short but very interesting and eventful life. Turning to his biography, here you can find a lot of very interesting facts about the life of the poet, as well as the history of the origin of his kind. So, for example, we know that the Lermontov family came from Scotland and was traced back to mythical bard-prophet Thomas Learmonth. In 1613, one of the members of this genus was taken prisoner by the Russians in the capture of the fortress of White, and other so-called Bielsko Germans had entered the service of the Muscovite Tsar. He converted to Orthodoxy and became, under the name of Yuri Andreevich, the founder of a Russian noble family of the Lermontov family. Mikhail knew about his Russian roots, and dedicated the poem "Desire", written in 1831, his Scottish ancestors.