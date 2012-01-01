Сообщения о нашем городе (москва) на английском прошу даю 30 баллов побыстреей

Гость: Гость:

Moscow is the capital of the Russian Federation. The first reference to Moscow dates from 1147.The capital of Russia is located on the Moskva River in the European part of the country. The area of Moscow is about 2,511 square kilometers (2012). The city is divided into 12 administrative districts. The population of the capital is about 12 million people (2015).If we look at Moscow from above, we can see that at the layout of the city is radial.The Mayor of the city is Sergey Sobyanin. He is the third mayor of Moscow (his predecessors are Yury Luzhkov and Vladimir Resin).There are five airports, nine railway stations and three river ports at the disposal of Moscow. The Moscow Metro has been working since 1935. It is believed that Moscow metro is the most beautiful underground in the world.Moscow is one of the most beautiful cities in the world. The heart of Moscow is Red Square with the Kremlin and St Basil's Cathedral which are the masterpieces of ancient Russian architecture. The Spasskaya Tower has become the symbol of the country. On the territory of the Kremlin old cathedrals, the Ivan the Great Bell Tower, the Tsar Cannon and the Tsar Bell can be visited.