Составить предложения с отрицательным вопросом, общим, специальным. 1. There`s nothing in the fridge. 2. Is there anything interesting in that book? 3. There`s no hot water in their houses this winter.
Английский язык
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 There is something in the fridge Is there anything in the fridge? What is there in the fridge? 2 There is something interesting in that book There is nothing interesting in that book What`s interesting in that book? 3 There is hot water in their houses this winter Is there hot water in their houses this winter? Where is no hot water this winter?
