Составить предложения с отрицательным вопросом, общим, специальным. 1. There`s nothing in the fridge. 2. Is there anything interesting in that book? 3. There`s no hot water in their houses this winter.

Английский язык
Составить предложения с отрицательным вопросом, общим, специальным. 1. There`s nothing in the fridge. 2. Is there anything interesting in that book? 3. There`s no hot water in their houses this winter.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1 There is something in the fridge      Is there anything in the fridge? What is there in the fridge? 2 There is something interesting in that book    There is nothing interesting in that book    What`s interesting in that book? 3 There is hot water in their houses this winter      Is there hot water in their houses this winter?    Where is no hot water this winter?       
