Составить предложения с выражениями: 1)That`s an idea! 2) What a good idea! 3) to be full of ideas 4)to have an idea of smth 5)to give an idea of smth 6)to book a  ticket 7)to find out 8)to find the book interesting 9)smth is d...

1. We are going to the Zoo. That`s an idea! 2. - We decided to present Kate a big teddy bear for her birthday. - What a good idea! 3. Mark is a very creative boy. He is full of ideas. 4. Suddenly I had an idea of going to the theatre. 5. He gave an idea of this article. 6. We are going to the seaside, so we booked tickets in advance. 7. She found out that he hadn' read the text. 8. Yt found this book very interesting. 9. She wanted us to buy this book, but it was so difficult to find. 10. In conclusion I can add that he was not bad at all. 11. We looked through the article and came to the conclusion that it was their mistake. 12.They didn't listen to the boy and jumped to a conclusion.