Составить предложения с выражениями: 1)That`s an idea! 2) What a good idea! 3) to be full of ideas 4)to have an idea of smth 5)to give an idea of smth 6)to book a ticket 7)to find out 8)to find the book interesting 9)smth is d...
Английский язык
Составить предложения с выражениями: 1)That`s an idea! 2) What a good idea! 3) to be full of ideas 4)to have an idea of smth 5)to give an idea of smth 6)to book a ticket 7)to find out 8)to find the book interesting 9)smth is difficult to find 10)in conclusion 11)to come to the conclusion 12)to jump to a conclusion
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. We are going to the Zoo. That`s an idea! 2. - We decided to present Kate a big teddy bear for her birthday. - What a good idea! 3. Mark is a very creative boy. He is full of ideas. 4. Suddenly I had an idea of going to the theatre. 5. He gave an idea of this article. 6. We are going to the seaside, so we booked tickets in advance. 7. She found out that he hadn' read the text. 8. Yt found this book very interesting. 9. She wanted us to buy this book, but it was so difficult to find. 10. In conclusion I can add that he was not bad at all. 11. We looked through the article and came to the conclusion that it was their mistake. 12.They didn't listen to the boy and jumped to a conclusion.
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
География
Алгебра
найдите все значения x ,при которых значения выражений 8х_2+3;3х+2;9-10х_2 являются тремя последовательными членами арифметической последовалетьности
Русский язык
составьте пары предложений с указанными существительными общего рода так, что бы в одном случае слово обозначало лицо женского пола, а в другом - м...
Геометрия
диагональ равнобокой трапеции перпендикулярна боковой стороне.Найдите площадь трапеции,если ее основания равны 7 и 25 см