Английский язык

Срочно,Помогите пожалуйста раскрыть скобки пресент континиус,напишите полностью вопросом 1)What the bees (to gather) honey from now ? 2)Mike and Sue(to go) to the circus now ? 3) What hotel Paul and Willy (to go) to now ? 4) What this man ( to sell) now ? 5) Your sister ( to read) a fairy- tale " The Little Red Cap" now ? 6) Why they ( to laugh) at this little boy now ? 7)His father ( to go) to the factory now ? 8) Why you( not to answer) my questib now ? 9)What the woman(to look) through now ?

