Срочно,Помогите пожалуйста раскрыть скобки пресент континиус,напишите полностью вопросом 1)What the bees (to gather) honey from now ? 2)Mike and Sue(to go) to the circus now ? 3) What hotel Paul and Willy (to go) to now ? 4) What this man ( to sell) now ? 5) Your sister ( to read) a fairy- tale " The Little Red Cap" now ? 6) Why they ( to laugh) at this little boy now ? 7)His father ( to go) to the factory now ? 8) Why you( not to answer) my questib now ? 9)What the woman(to look) through now ?
1.what are the bees gathering honey from now? 2.mike and sue are going to the circus now? 3.what hotel are Paul and willy going to now? 4.What is this man selling now? 5.Is your sister reading a fairytale the little red cap now? 6.why are they laughing at this little boy now? 7.Is his father going to the factory now? 8.Why aren't you answering my question now? 9.what is the woman looking through now?
