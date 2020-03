Task 1. Fill in the gaps (1–5) by finding one verb which FITS IN THREE SENTENCES. 1. In the afternoon the rain really … in and we had to cancel our trip. I took my bike to the shop because I’ve got no idea how to … about repa...

Английский язык

Task 1. Fill in the gaps (1–5) by finding one verb which FITS IN THREE SENTENCES. 1. In the afternoon the rain really … in and we had to cancel our trip. I took my bike to the shop because I’ve got no idea how to … about repairing a puncture. I have a small trust fund, which was … up by my grandfather. 2. I think our plan to build an extension on the house is going to … off. It was too hot in the shops, I fainted and it took me a minute or two to … round. Don’t let one little quarrel … between you. 3. He stole thousands of pounds from the company and managed to … away with it. The idea is good, but now you should try to … it across to the boss. Persuade him to talk to investors. The new machine has not arrived yet. So we’ll have to … by without it. 4. The fire brigade couldn’t … out the fire for five hours. Don’t tell him all the unpleasant aspects of the work – you’ll … him off. It’s a good idea to … aside a sum of money to cover unexpected expenditure. 5. Look at the photo. She really seems to … after her mother. He watched the plane … off and disappear in the sky. I won’t … up any more of your valuable time. СРОЧНО!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

