Английский язык

There was a little smart Bird in a tree.A big drey Cat came to the tree.He saw the little Bird and wanted to eat her.thought the Cat.Good morning Miss Bird" said the Cat. Good morning mr Cat said the Bird.Good news said the Cat. What news said the Bird.The Cat said Very good news my little Bird All animals are good friends now WE are friends:all cats dogs and birds.Come to me L want to speak to you. But the little Bird was very smart.Of course you are my friend.But I see many dogs and they are on their way to this tree. Oh dogs I must go home The dogs are our friends too said the Bird.I think they don't know the news said the Cat and ran away.перевод срочно пожалуйста

