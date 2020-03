Твір на тему kyiv zoo

Гость: Гость:

I live in a big city.There is a wonderful zoo in my city.I like to go there with my parents.There are a lot of funny animals in it.They are elephants, lions, crocodiles, giraffes,mon­keys, tigers, and others.There are a lot of different birds, too.Lion is my favourite animal.It is the king of animals.I like to go to the zoo very much.