Вставить пропуски 1) Fifty years ago there was a .... here. Then all the trees were cut and many.... and factories were built. 2) The.... are a ...... of mountains which divides our continent into.....and. 3) The factory ca...
Английский язык
Вставить пропуски 1) Fifty years ago there was a .... here. Then all the trees were cut and many.... and factories were built. 2) The.... are a ...... of mountains which divides our continent into.....and. 3) The factory cant work. We have....a of copper........ 4).....,well have a .... of it soon. 5) ....... of gold in California were in the middle of the 19th century.
1) Fifty years ago there was a forest here. Then all the trees were cut and many plants and factories were built. 2) The Urals are a chain of mountains which divides our continent into Europe and Asia. 3) The factory can't work. We have deficiency of copper ore. 4) Yes, we'll have a lot of it soon. 5) Mines of gold in California were in the middle of the 19th century.
