Английский язык
Вставьте артикли a (an) или the,где необхпдимо 1My... friends have got...cant and...dog 2 I have ... bicycle...dicycle is blak3) My ...brother's s friend has...dog4) What is ...weather like today?5)...Earth is big.6) There is ... new supermarket in... centre of our town.
My the have got a cant and a dog 2 i have a bicycle a dicycle is blak 3 . My the brothers s friend has a dog 4. What is the weather like toay? The Earth is big. There is the new supermarket in the centre of our town
