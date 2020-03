Вставте слова . пример: I think I (0) (will go) to America because my relatives live there. I hope we (1) .......... Disneyland. I can't wait to go there. I think I (2) ........... my book. Then I (3) ............. my sister ...

Английский язык

Вставте слова . пример: I think I (0) (will go) to America because my relatives live there. I hope we (1) .......... Disneyland. I can't wait to go there. I think I (2) ........... my book. Then I (3) ............. my sister who works with ponies. I (4) ................. the ponies and then I (5) .......... children to ride the ponies.

