Английский язык
Вставьте в предложения слова:few,a few,little,a little Alice`s brother was born ....... months ago. Would you like some more cake?-Yes,please,but only .... There is no salt left,only ... in the box. There is nothing to see in the town, so ..... tourists come to stay here. We have ........ bread.Could you buy it on your way home? ..... tea is left in the box.i`m afraid it won`t be enough for guests. We don`t have a lot of books by this author.Just ....... are left I have ..... time , so we can talk for some minutes
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
Alice`s brother was born a few months ago. Would you like some more cake? - Yes, please, but only a little. There is no salt left, only a little in the box. There is nothing to see in the town, so few tourists come to stay here. We have little bread. Could you buy it on your way home? Little tea is left in the box. I`m afraid it won`t be enough for guests. We don`t have a lot of books by this author. Just a few are left. I have little time, so we can talk for some minutes.
