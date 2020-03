Выбери правильн.ответ 1True2False3Not statedHello!My name is Fred.I've got a large family.My father is a pilot.My mother is a doctor.I've got a little brother,Bob.He is not a pupil.He is three.My aunt is a teacher.Her husband i...

Английский язык

Выбери правильн.ответ 1True2False3Not statedHello!My name is Fred.I've got a large family.My father is a pilot.My mother is a doctor.I've got a little brother,Bob.He is not a pupil.He is three.My aunt is a teacher.Her husband is a driver.My cousin Mary is a student.I want to be an engineer,and mych. 1.Fred has got a large family 2.His parents are doctors 3Bob is a pupil4Fred's uncle is a bus driver5Fred wants to be an engineer.

