ЗАДАНИЯ НЕ С ПЕРЕВОДЧИКОМ!!! ПРОСТО ПЕРЕВЕСТИ САМОСТОЯТЕЛЬНО!!!!

Английский язык
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The characteristic features of the UK climate is humidity, mildness and variability. 2. In many parts of the British Isles February is the coldest month, and August is usually the warmest one. 3. The Gulf stream is a warm stream in the North Atlantic Ocean, affects the British climate. That`s why the temperature is higher in Britain than in other areas of the same latitude. 4. The Southwest winds are mild in winter and cool in summer.
