Замените существительные личными местоимениями. Example: At Christmas ... (friends) often give Mary presents. - At Christmas they often give Mary presents.   1. At Christmas ... (friends) often give Mary presents. 2. ... (Mary)...

1. At Christmas they often give Mary presents. 2. She likes her friends. 3. I've got a tortoise, I feed it with vegetables. 4. It is singing lovely. 5. We feel so lonely, stay with us. 6. We don't like to walk our dog. 7. He overslept this morning. 8. "Who is speaking?" "It's me, Ann." 9. May I give you a good piece of advice? Spend more time with your son. You can help him much. 10. They went to see their friends. 11. Where are my glasses? Has anybody seen them ? 12. You spend too much time playing football. 13. Is Jane at home? Can I speak to her? 14. The hole on your pullover is getting bigger. You should mend it . 15. We are good friends, aren't we. 16. Mrs. Smith went home because she was tired. 17. Give Jane this watch. Give her that watch too. 18. Is this Miss Broun's watch? - No, it isn't. 19. You can take the horse to the water, but you cannot make it drink. 20. Is it a boy or a girl? 21. Take my dictionary, it is better. 22. Would you like some fish? - Yes, please. It is very tasty. 23. Australia is one of the five continents, but it is much smaller than the other four.