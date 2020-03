Заполните пропуски,используя вспомогательный глагол: don't или doesn't 1)Ella and Kitty___ like to play the violin 2)Dan___ enjoy listening to good music 3) Dana and Phil___ want to become designers 4)Evelyn___ plant flow...

Английский язык

Заполните пропуски,используя вспомогательный глагол: don't или doesn't 1)Ella and Kitty___ like to play the violin 2)Dan___ enjoy listening to good music 3) Dana and Phil___ want to become designers 4)Evelyn___ plant flowers every spring 5)Jerry's parents___ allow him to have a pet 6)Pauline___ wear make-up every day 7)Susan___ always do her homework

Автор: Гость