CРОЧНО Test 9th form. Passive voice. Раскройте скобки, поставьте глагол в правильную форму. 1. The museum ________(open) in 1657. 2. Peter’s birthday________(celebrate) tomorrow. 3. The report _____________(write) at the mo...

Английский язык
CРОЧНО Test 9th form. Passive voice. Раскройте скобки, поставьте глагол в правильную форму. 1. The museum ________(open) in 1657. 2. Peter’s birthday________(celebrate) tomorrow. 3. The report _____________(write) at the moment. 4. The report _____already______(finish). 5. Exams_________(pass) in a week. 6. Exams _________(pass) every year. 7. This butter _______(buy) by my mum yesterday. 8. The performance _______(stage) right now. 9. The letter _____(send) by Robert last Saturday. 10. Text ______(read) before the bell rang.
Автор: Гость
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1. The museum was opened in 1657. 2. Peter’s birthday will be celebrated tomorrow. 3. The report is being written at the moment. 4. The report has already been finished. 5. Exams will be passed in a week. 6. Exams are passed every year. 7. This butter was bought by my mum yesterday. 8. The performance is being staged right now. 9. The letter was sent by Robert last Saturday. 10. Text was read before the bell rang.
