How did life in England change after 1066? Mark these statements True or False. Support your answers with some facts from the story. 1. French words came to the English language. 2. The English kept their lands. 3. The Norma...

How did life in England change after 1066? Mark these statements True or False. Support your answers with some facts from the story. 1. French words came to the English language. 2. The English kept their lands. 3. The Norman barons had most of the land in the country. 4. There was a Norman king in England. 5. The English and the Normans were friends. 6. There were not many English who fought against the Normans but thev all hated the invaders. 7. Thirty years after the battle of Hastings nearly all rich landowners were Normans

