Make alternative questions. _............................................................................................... _The stories are interesting.(dull) _....................................................................
Английский язык
Make alternative questions. _............................................................................................... _The stories are interesting.(dull) _............................................................................................... _The room is tidy.(untidy) _............................................................................................... _We are right.(wrong) _............................................................................................... _The study English at school.(Italian) _............................................................................................... _She collects dolls.(postcards) _............................................................................................... _He is fond of swimming.(running) _............................................................................................... _She comes home at 3 o'clock.(at 4 o'clock) _............................................................................................... _I spend much time outdoors.(indoors) _............................................................................................... _He used a pencil.(a pen)
Ответ(ы) на вопрос:
Гость:
1Are the stories interesting or dull? 2 Is the room tidy or untidy? 3. are we right or wrong? 4, Do you study English or Italian at school/ 5. Does she collect dolls or postcards? 6is he fond swimming or running? 7Doe she come home at 3 or at 4 o'clock? 8 Do you spend much time outdoors or indoors? 9 Did he use a pencil or a pen?
Не нашли ответ?
Ответить на вопрос
Похожие вопросы
Физика
на какую частоту нужно настроить радиоприемник, чтобы слушать радиостанцию, которая передает сигналы на длине волны 2,825 м?
Математика
Длина прямоугольного параллелепипеда равна 120см.Его высота составляет 40% длины и 75% ширина.Вычислите объем этого параллелепипеда.
Қазақ тiлi
Русский язык
Составь из слов текст ДЕТИ КУЗНЕЦА 1.во,войны,много,время,осиротело,детей 2.погибли,у,отцы,них,,на,фронте,а,мате...