Написать письмо Джошу объясняя, почему это очень вредно для здоровья есть фаст-фу??

Hello,Josh! I think that fast food is harmful for us.Now let me prove my point of view. Firstly, fast food hasn`t got any vitamins which are necessary for health. Secondly, a lot of people like to eat hamburgers and drink coca cola, sprite, fanta and another harmful soda . But what is tasty isn't always healthy. Fast food makes you fat. Thirdly, fast food destroys people`s health. That’s why many people become very nervous.But somepeople are quite sure that fast food is very convenient for people with busy lives because it saves time. But I think, that if you want to save time-you can make some salad,vegetable soup at home and bring it with you, or take fresh fruit. At the end of my letter, I want to say that I prefer to eat fruit and vegetables rather than fast food because I think that it helps me to save my health. Of course, I can’t but agree that the problem needs further discussion. There are many people, there are many opinios. And what do you think about fast-food? Do you eat it?